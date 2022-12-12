What to watch on Monday: ‘Baking It’ returns to Peacock for Season 2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck (Bravo at 8) The deck is fed up with Camille’s lack of a work ethic. Ross is forced to choose between Alissa and Katie, but he would like another option. Romance blooms between Ben and Camille. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Model Cindy Crawford enlists the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott to renovate the home of her best friend and personal trainer of 17 years.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food at 10) The teams must create gingerbread displays with moving parts.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) By introducing a new performance rating system, Shaun unknowingly creates a competition between Danica and Daniel. Morgan realizes she may have crossed a line with Alex.

Specials

Dogs of the Year 2022 (CW at 8) Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host the top dog stories of 2022, celebrating the dogs that have left their marks on society.

Baking It: Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special (NBC at 10) Rudolph and Poehler host a charitable baking competition between Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, J.B. Smoove and Nicole Richie.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix) Talk-show host David Letterman visits Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Movies

A Nashville Country Christmas (CMTV and Paramount at 8) A country music star flees her hectic Hollywood life to spend the holidays at her family home.

Finales

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 8) Garrett confronts Thony about Maya’s death. Nadia attempts to stay on Kamdar’s good side, and Fiona and Luca celebrate his birthday. Thony does what she can to ensure the safety of Fiona and Luca.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 8) This episode features a light show with more than 100 3D-printed snowflakes, a 30-foot tree in Florida, a walk-through display that’s set on almost four acres, and a pirate ship made from a converted school bus. Taniya Nayak decides the winner.

Returning

David & Annie: After the 90 Days (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Baking It (Peacock) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate Hudson, Morris Chestnut, a performance from “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Common, Lily Collins.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michelle Obama, Marc Maron.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aubrey Plaza, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Kevin Murphy.

