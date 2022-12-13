What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Kindred’ premieres on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) A teen arrives at FBI headquarters with a bag of fentanyl asking for the team’s protection from the men who shot his father; Nina brings Scola a proposal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) The bickering between the teams ramps up when Mike misses a call; Jess tries making a new dessert; communication issues cause problems on deck; Faye eyes the new guy.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) When an American model in Milan dies mysteriously Vo goes undercover as the team investigates; Dandrige arrives looking for visibility on the case, surprising Kellett.

Professionals (CW at 9) Peter gets Grace to safety and then heads to Dublin, where Zora faces prison.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team is called in when three prosecutors are killed outside of a bar in Arkansas; Ray tries to help a woman and her son fight an injustice.

Premieres

Sampled (Paramount Plus) The series explores the touring life with famous musicians as they experience a new city in the days leading up to their show.

Specials

O Holy Night: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir (PBS at 8) Guest artists, narrators, a 360-member choir and a 150-member orchestra share Christmas songs and stories.

Advertisement

Pelosi in the House (HBO at 9) Nancy Pelosi’s filmmaker daughter Alexandra documents her mother’s 2022 in an intimate portrait of the congresswoman.

Avatar: The Deep Dive — A Special Edition of 20/20 (ABC at 10) A look at the much-anticipated movie sequel with James Cameron and the cast members.

Miniseries

Kindred (Hulu) A young Black woman and aspiring writer finds herself being pulled through time, emerging at a 19th-century plantation and confronting the secrets of her ancestors; adapted from the novel of the same name by Octavia E. Butler.

Returning

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Stanley Tucci, Michael Che, Sean Patton, Muni Long.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) RuPaul, Ed Sheeran.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sigourney Weaver, Jovan Adepo, Dawes.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Zoe Saldaña, Kumail Nanjiani, Talk.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kate Hudson, Angie Rito, Scott Tacinelli, Kevin Murphy.

GiftOutline Gift Article