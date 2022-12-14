What to watch on Wednesday: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ premieres on Disney Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Pawn Stars Do America (History at 8) Rick, Corey and Chum head to Savannah, Ga., to deal in the most haunted city in America. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) Heather and Lisa confront Jen about her behavior; Whitney faces the music for claiming she needs a friendship break from Heather.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix) Audiences learn which singles have really changed their ways in the second half of the fourth season.

Specials

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC at 8) A collection of holiday-themed “Saturday Night Live” sketches from years past.

Finding Harmony (ABC at 10) John Legend enlists the assistance of chorus director David Brown to bring music and unity to his hometown of Springfield, Ohio.

Miniseries

Shaq (HBO at 9) Shaq becomes a champion once again in Miami before his age and injuries force him to the next stage of his life.

Don’t Pick Up the Phone (Netflix) The docuseries follows the investigation of a hoax caller who persuaded fast-food managers to strip-search their employees.

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney Plus) Jess embarks on an adventure to discover the truth about the past and save a Pan-American treasure as she searches for answers about her family.

Movies

Designing Christmas (HGTV at 10) Emotions rise between Stella and Pablo, co-hosts of a home renovation show, as they work together over the holidays.

Advertisement

Kangaroo Valley (Netflix) A baby kangaroo named Mala faces dingoes and the cold of winter.

I Believe in Santa (Netflix) Lisa is horrified to learn that her new beau is obsessed with Christmas, but this could be an opportunity to change her opinion on the holiday.

Finale

LEGO Masters (Fox at 8) The semifinalists must build a fountain that uses water to create movement within 10 hours and then the final three teams must build their most imaginative creation in 24 hours.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Salma Hayek, Wiz Khalifa.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Emily Blunt, José Andrés and daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucía.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Margot Robbie, Jeremy Allen White, the White Buffalo.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael McIntyre, Tegan & Sara.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Janelle Monáe, Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Wet Leg, Kevin Murphy.

GiftOutline Gift Article