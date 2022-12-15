What to watch on Thursday: ‘Murderville’ special airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Ghosts (CBS at 8) Samantha makes it her mission to spark a romance between Jay’s sister and her friend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team discovers a link between the killings of two Regency Romantic Festival attendees and previous cases. Premieres The Parent Test (ABC at 10) Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Adolph Brown explore different parenting styles by putting families through the ultimate parenting stress test.

Sonic Prime (Netflix) Sonic the Hedgehog must race through parallel domination to save the world after a battle with Eggman shatters the universe.

Specials

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC at 8) To honor the 30th anniversary of the animated “Beauty and the Beast,” this special showcases the movie and features musical performances, sets and costumes inspired by the tale.

Christmas Around the USA (CW at 8) A look at how Christmas is celebrated around the country, showcasing different holiday traditions and displays.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (Netflix) Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) teams up with Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman to find out who killed Santa Claus.

Movies

One Delicious Christmas (Food at 8) Overwhelmed after inheriting the Haven Restaurant and Inn, Abby teams up with a chef to improve the holiday menu and secure an investment from a restaurant mogul.

Record Breaking Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A woman falls for a local doctor as the town’s residents try to break holiday world records.

Call Me Miss Cleo (HBO Max) Following the career of 1990s TV psychic Miss Cleo, who was known for her persona and memorable accent.

Returning

The Game (Paramount Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Regina Hall, F. Murray Abraham, Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, and Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Brendan Fraser, Diego Calva, Weezer.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Margot Robbie, Jean Smart.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Bettany, Lily Collins, Kevin Murphy.

