What to watch on Friday: ‘Nanny’ airs on Prime Video

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) The Rock reflects on his past gift-giving fails as he gets into the holiday spirit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dateline (NBC at 9) Police are led on an international manhunt to track down a suspect in the death of a pediatric dentist. Premieres Cook at All Costs (Netflix) Home cooks bid on ingredients to create winning dishes in hopes of winning the cash that they have left in their bank.

Dance Monsters (Netflix) Amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars compete to win $250,000 and the chance to show their skills.

The Recruit (Netflix) A young lawyer, Noah Centineo, at the CIA careens into the world of international espionage after a former asset threatens to expose secrets unless they clear her name.

Specials

The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (CW at 8) This taping of the annual Hollywood Christmas parade features celebrities, bands, balloons, floats and performers.

Advertisement

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special (CBS at 9) A collection of videos featuring holiday cheer and creativity.

Movies

A Christmas to Treasure (Lifetime at 8) Things heat up between former best friends Austin and Everett during a holiday treasure hunt.

Holiday Heritage (Hallmark at 8) After returning to her hometown to make amends with her family, a woman with the help of her ex encourages her family to heal and celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa.

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney Plus) Mary McCartney guides audiences through 90 years in the Abbey Road Studios, exploring the diversity, longevity and ingenuity of the studio.

Nanny (Prime Video) An African woman’s dreams of bringing her young son to the United States by nannying are threatened when a violent presence begins to seep into her dreams and reality.

Advertisement

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (Netflix) This documentary provides footage and personal accounts of the tragedy that occurred in 2019 when 47 tourists and guides were trapped by a volcanic eruption on a sightseeing trip to a remote island off the coast of New Zealand.

Returning

Craft in America (PBS at 9) Season 14.

Paradise PD (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James Corden, Jenna Ortega, Mike Finney.

GiftOutline Gift Article