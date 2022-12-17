What to watch this weekend: ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ premieres

(All times Eastern.)
’Twas the Night Before Christmas (Hallmark at 8) A former actress takes over the town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production, where the true author of “A Visit From St. Nick” is debated.
Sunday
Dirty Jobs (Discovery at 8) Mike Rowe visits a spay-and-neuter facility in northern Texas to fix a gaggle of feral cats and processes peppers with the inventor of the Carolina Reaper.
Yellowstone (CMTV and Paramount at 8) John handles a problem with the herd, Sen. Perry announces news to Rainwater, Jamie and Sarah plot, and Beth considers a new business plan.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Alice and Tess search for the truths in their relationship, Shane is trapped, Dani’s fantasy threatens the trust with Sophie and Finley, Micah and Maribel tackle parenthood, and Angie assists her roommate.
Premieres
1923 (CMTV and Paramount at 9:21) This “Yellowstone” spinoff follows a new generation of Duttons who tackle the challenges of the early 20th century. Starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Jerome Flynn.
Miniseries
George & Tammy (Showtime at 9) The duo find success, but when a lucrative opportunity arises in Las Vegas, Tammy questions if George can handle the pressure.
Movies
Hanukkah on Rye (Hallmark at 8) Two competing deli owners are set up by a matchmaker during Hanukkah.
When Christmas Was Young (CBS at 8:30) A music manager in need of a hit finds romance with a talented singer-songwriter who has abandoned her dreams.
Finale
Coroner (CW at 9) Jenny and Peggy fight for life, and a case involving a gangster makes Donovan reconsider his path.