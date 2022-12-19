What to watch on Monday: ‘The Wheel’ premieres on NBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck (Bravo at 8) The deckhands put their best foot forward for the new captain when Captain Lee’s injury forces him to leave St. David. Ross and Fraser deal with Camille’s attitude, and someone on the deck team is promoted. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (Fox at 8) Robin Thicke, Finesse Mitchell, Leslie Jordan and Cheryl Hines build snowmobiles.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story (TLC at 8) VaLentine worries that a physical relationship will be complicated with Carlos.

Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Actress Cheryl Hines teams up with Jonathan and Drew Scott to renovate her close friend’s garage.

Murder in the Wicked West (ID at 9) A mine worker is killed on a remote highway in Arizona. The attack first appears to be an act of road rage, but his family realizes that they may have unwittingly played a part in the feud that resulted in his death.

Southern Hospitality (Bravo at 9) Mikel questions whether he can work at Republic after Grace Lily’s birthday party goes south. Grace gets back into Leva’s good graces, and Will has a wild night.

Premieres

The Wheel (NBC at 10) Hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre, the show pairs everyday people with celebrities to answer trivia questions. The first episode features Christina Ricci, Todrick Hall, Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Amber Ruffin and Steve Kornacki.

Specials

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas (PBS; check local listings) Mary Berry prepares the ultimate Christmas feast. Chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti share their favorite holiday recipes.

Finale

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) Jesse Palmer challenges the bakers to create succulent tarts, and two competitors are sent into the final cookie cake showdown.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food at 10) The teams must bring ski chalets to life with a baked element made with liqueur.

