What to watch on Tuesday: Mariah Carey Christmas special airs on CBS

(All times Eastern.)
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Nancy is put in a difficult situation at the compound and Kyle and Max find a unique way to settle their differences.
I Am Shauna Rae (TLC at 10) A love triangles simmers when both Dan and Thomas show up as Shauna bartends at a charity event, the family goes wedding dress shopping with Tara and Patty announces the results of her BRCA test.
The Wheel (NBC at 10) Contestants get help from celebrity experts JoJo, Vivica Fox, Mike Mizanin, John Urschel, Captain Sandy, and Bruno Tonioli.
House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A flipper couple is looking to buy a family home in Florida, but he wants a fixer upper and she wants a turnkey house.
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters (History at 10:03) The team gathers special equipment to search for two large planes that vanished along with dozens of people on board.
Specials
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! (CBS at 8) Christmas queen Mariah Carey performs a selection of holiday hits including the iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Finales
Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 8) Tatti starts her new journey, Ted and Puma deal with the fallout after Orlando, Bae tries to make amends with Kyrstal and Rok decides where his loyalties lie.
Professionals (CW at 9) The gang works to stop the rocket launch.