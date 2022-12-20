What to watch on Tuesday: Mariah Carey Christmas special airs on CBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) LEGO Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (Fox at 8) Celebrity teams must build a beautiful sleigh that can weather two chimneys filled with holiday gifts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV at 8) During the first part of the reunion Briana refuses to sit with the rest of the moms onstage, Jade and Sean are joyful, Cheyenne and Zach give updates on his court proceedings, and Dr. Drew tries to convince Devon to seek help.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Nancy is put in a difficult situation at the compound and Kyle and Max find a unique way to settle their differences.

I Am Shauna Rae (TLC at 10) A love triangles simmers when both Dan and Thomas show up as Shauna bartends at a charity event, the family goes wedding dress shopping with Tara and Patty announces the results of her BRCA test.

The Wheel (NBC at 10) Contestants get help from celebrity experts JoJo, Vivica Fox, Mike Mizanin, John Urschel, Captain Sandy, and Bruno Tonioli.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A flipper couple is looking to buy a family home in Florida, but he wants a fixer upper and she wants a turnkey house.

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters (History at 10:03) The team gathers special equipment to search for two large planes that vanished along with dozens of people on board.

Specials

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! (CBS at 8) Christmas queen Mariah Carey performs a selection of holiday hits including the iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Finales

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 8) Tatti starts her new journey, Ted and Puma deal with the fallout after Orlando, Bae tries to make amends with Kyrstal and Rok decides where his loyalties lie.

Professionals (CW at 9) The gang works to stop the rocket launch.

