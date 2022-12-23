What to watch on Friday: ‘Glass Onion’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Destination Fear (Travel at 9) Chelsea Laden brings the team into a haunted California mansion, where they look to see what energy is lurking within its walls. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery at 10:11) Dustin tries a new dredging approach that lands him in Nugget Creek’s roughest waters; at Kayla’s site, an emergency threatens to sideline a miner.

Specials

The 24th Annual a Home for the Holidays at the Grove (CBS at 8) Gloria Estefan hosts this special dedicated to the lives changed through adoption; performers include Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, and David Foster and Kat McPhee.

Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year (Disney Plus) Argentine pop star Tini Stoessel performs at the Argentine Polo Ground in Buenos Aires.

2022: Back That Year Up (Peacock) Comics Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson take a look at the biggest moments of the year in pop culture, social media, politics and sports.

Movies

A Miracle Before Christmas (BET at 6) An overworked relationship counselor is given the opportunity to rethink her life when a mysterious stranger grants her wish for a different life.

Christmas Party Crashers (BET at 9) Two grifters crashing a wealthy Christmas party agree to work together but find something much more meaningful than cash.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is called in when a murder occurs during a tech billionaire’s Greek island excursion.

Finale

The Last Cowboy (CMTV at 10) The riders attempt their best to determine who will become the Run for a Million champion.

Returning

Family Dinner (Discovery Plus) Season 3.

GiftOutline Gift Article