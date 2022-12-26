What to watch on Monday: ‘Treason’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Street Outlaws (Discovery at 8) The field attempts to get Ryan Martin during a double-points weekend. The Wheel (NBC at 8) Celebrities Deepak Chopra, Raven-Symoné, Matt Iseman, Bre-Z, Terrell Owens and Carole Baskin help contestants answer questions from surprising categories. Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) "That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama teams up with Drew and Jonathan to renovate his best friend and bodyguard's garage.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story (TLC at 11) The couples watch along and don’t hold back their feelings.

Premiere

Bake It 'Til You Make It (Food at 9) This docuseries provides a look at the world of competitive baking; the first episode explores the National Capital Area Cake Show, where a winter wonderland theme pushes competitors to their limits.

Specials

Family Film Awards (CW at 8) Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host this celebration of family-oriented filmmaking in television and movies.

The Year: 2022 (ABC at 9) A review of the stories, trends and entertainment moments that defined 2022.

Vir Das: Landing (Netflix) Comic Vir Das explores his childhood in India, the complexities of outrage and making his own way in this stand-up special.

Miniseries

Treason (Netflix) After a troubling reunion with a Russian spy, an MI6 deputy is forced to question his entire life.

Movie

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (Peacock) This documentary chronicles the prolific and controversial life of “Nature Boy” Ric Flair with interviews with the 50-year Hall of Famer himself.

Returning

Kids Baking Championship (Food at 8) Season 11.

Letterkenny (Hulu) Season 11.

