What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ airs on Disney Plus

(All times Eastern.) The Wheel (NBC at 8) Contestants play with celebrity experts Andy Richter, Kate Flannery, Margaret Cho, Loni Love, Bobby Berk and Adam Rippon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV at 9) A family who moved to be near a great school for their eldest daughter remedies their dislike of their home’s layout.

Money Court (CNBC at 10) A successful couple returns with a new business and new problems. An entrepreneur considers building a national cannabis brand after garnering success publishing books about cannabis.

Diesel Brothers (Discovery at 10:01) The guys are selling 16 unbelievable builds on auction day.

Specials

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS at 8) Renowned entertainers receive recognition. This year’s honorees are actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer and conductor Tania León and the band U2.

All the Best All the Worst 2022 (CNN at 9) CNN recaps the most notable moments of 2022.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman (CBS at 10) This special examines how one act of kindness can become a butterfly effect for positivity. An MIT professor shares his work on a formula to discover what it takes for an act of kindness to spread.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney Plus) The cast of “Encanto” reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a live-to-film concert experience, starring Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz.

Finale

Pawn Stars Do America (History at 8) Rick, Corey and Chum finish their trip in Winston-Salem, N.C., where they investigate antique tractors, test weapons and hang out with a NASCAR legend.

Returning

The Circle (Netflix) Season 5.

