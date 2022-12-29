What to watch on Thursday: ‘Coach Prime’ premieres on Prime Video

(All times Eastern.)
Siesta Key (MTV at 8) Amanda’s actions annoy Juliette and Chloe. Jordana starts listening to her friends’ advice, which strains her relationship with Sam.
MTV Cribs (MTV at 9) An intimate view of the homes of NSYNC founder Chris Kirkpatrick, fashion designer Betsey Johnson and model Jaime King.
Interrogation Raw (A&E at 10) Authorities must determine whether a woman who traveled with a serial killer was a victim or an accomplice, and a man admits to killing a college student.
House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A newly married couple wants to start a family and looks for a home in Chicago. He doesn’t mind spending money, but she has her eye on the bottom line.
Premieres
Brown and Friends (Netflix) In this children’s show, friends hang out and engage in adventures at their local coffee shop.
Specials
Popstar’s Best of 2022 (CW at 8) Elizabeth Stanton chronicles the year’s most memorable moments.
Hillsong: The Newest Revelations (TLC at 10) This special dives into the claims surrounding the megachurch Hillsong and founder Brian Houston.
Miniseries
Coach Prime (Prime Video) This four-part documentary series captures the third and final year of Deion Sanders as head coach of Jackson State, which culminated in a 12-0 record and a SWAC championship in 2022.
Returning
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) Season 20.
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix) Season 2.