What to watch on Thursday: ‘Coach Prime’ premieres on Prime Video

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Blood Relations (ID at 8) When a couple is killed outside a church after visiting their daughter, investigators discover an underbelly of deceit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 8) Childhood sweethearts ask for Christina’s help to make their small kitchen into a spacious indoor-outdoor entertainment area. Christina readies to expand her business.

Siesta Key (MTV at 8) Amanda’s actions annoy Juliette and Chloe. Jordana starts listening to her friends’ advice, which strains her relationship with Sam.

MTV Cribs (MTV at 9) An intimate view of the homes of NSYNC founder Chris Kirkpatrick, fashion designer Betsey Johnson and model Jaime King.

Interrogation Raw (A&E at 10) Authorities must determine whether a woman who traveled with a serial killer was a victim or an accomplice, and a man admits to killing a college student.

Advertisement

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) A newly married couple wants to start a family and looks for a home in Chicago. He doesn’t mind spending money, but she has her eye on the bottom line.

Premieres

Brown and Friends (Netflix) In this children’s show, friends hang out and engage in adventures at their local coffee shop.

Specials

Popstar’s Best of 2022 (CW at 8) Elizabeth Stanton chronicles the year’s most memorable moments.

Hillsong: The Newest Revelations (TLC at 10) This special dives into the claims surrounding the megachurch Hillsong and founder Brian Houston.

Miniseries

Coach Prime (Prime Video) This four-part documentary series captures the third and final year of Deion Sanders as head coach of Jackson State, which culminated in a 12-0 record and a SWAC championship in 2022.

Returning

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) Season 20.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix) Season 2.

GiftOutline Gift Article