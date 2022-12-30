What to watch on Friday: ‘White Noise’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) The crew attempts to set records with a new runway project, and a storm at Nugget Creek puts their dive sites and dredges in danger. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) A couple wants to invest an inheritance into a beach home that can bring their family together.

Premieres

Stab That Cake! (Cooking at 9) John Henson and Jocelyn Delk Adams host a competition where two teams are set loose in a grocery store where they try to determine what is real and what is very realistic cake.

Specials

All Access (Showtime at 8) Boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis prepares himself to take on undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García.

Guy’s Hometown (Food at 9) Guy Fieri heads to Ferndale, Calif., to reminisce. At the Humboldt County Fair, he enjoys a chili cook-off, unexpected eats and an opportunity to give back to first responders and veterans.

This Place Rules (HBO at 11) In this documentary special, Andrew Callaghan travels through the United States in the months before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection to show a divided nation.

Movies

Deadly Yoga Retreat (Lifetime) A woman fleeing a failing marriage visits an exclusive Hawaiian yoga retreat, where she discovers the guru running the retreat is less than Zen and is killing the guests.

White Noise (Netflix) In this Noah Baumbach film based on the book of the same name, a college professor’s life is upended when a chemical leak causes an event that releases a toxic cloud over his family’s home. Starring Don Cheadle, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

Wildcat (Prime Video) This documentary film chronicles the bond between a soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder and a baby ocelot in Peru.

Returning

Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix) Season 2.

Handcrafted Hotels (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

The Established Home (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

