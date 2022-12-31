What to watch this weekend: ‘Kaleidoscope’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Premiere Live to Lead (Netflix) Executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this series allows leaders who are committed to making a difference to tell their stories. Featuring Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Specials A Toast to 2022! (NBC at 8) “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reflect on the biggest moments of 2022.

CNN New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN at 8). Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host this New Year’s Eve celebration from Times Square in New York, with guests including Usher, Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, Ava Max and more.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC at 8/10:30) Celebrating from New York, Disneyland and New Orleans, hosts Ryan Seacrest, Billy Porter, Ciara, D-Nice, Jessie James Decker and Liza Koshy celebrate New Year’s Eve all over the United States.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS at 8/10:30) Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith host this country music New Year’s Eve event.

United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together (PBS at 8) A concert that celebrates the diversity in the nation, with music ranging from folk and rock to opera and hip-hop.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (NBC at 10:30) Live from Miami, musicians Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton count down to 2023 with performances and surprise guests.

Best of Stand-Up 2022 (Netflix) A compilation of the best jokes of the year from stand-up specials on Netflix, including jokes from Jo Koy, Bill Burr, Ali Wong, Gabriel Iglesias, Trevor Noah and Taylor Tomlinson.

Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max) Lizzo rocks New Year’s Eve with special guests SZA, Cardi B and Missy Elliott, and her band the Lizzbians.

Sunday

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen hosts a live show as the ladies prepare themselves for a Grande Dame Experience and Mia and Gordon figure out their relationship with Jacqueline.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) The rise and fall of the Simpsons vlog is revealed through videos recommended on YouTube.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Moon and the Junior Janitors are enmeshed in a teacher scandal and the rest of the family finds themselves involved with crabs.

Miniseries

Kaleidoscope (Netflix) A thief and his crew attempt a $7 billion heist, but betrayal, greed and mysterious threats may ruin their plans.

Paul T. Goldman (Peacock) This dramatic docuseries mixes fact and fiction to tell the bizarre tale of Paul T. Goldman, who plays himself in the project by Woliner.

Movies

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating (Hallmark at 8) To win over the woman of his dreams, Simon enlists a dog trainer to get closer to her pup but finds a genuine connection in an unexpected place.

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (CNN at 9) Narrated primarily by Dionne Warwick, this documentary blends archival footage with photographs and newsreels that tell the story of her music and life.

Returning

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 8) Season 25.

