What to watch on Monday: ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ airs on NBC

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Captain Sandy tries to subdue the tension between Alissa and Camille. Camille vents to Sandy, and Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head. Ross’s flirting upsets Katie. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kids Baking Championship (Food at 8) Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge the bakers to combine two treats into one dessert.

Mysteries of the Unknown (Travel at 8) A farmer prophesies Armageddon, Mothman terrorizes a West Virginia town, and an old trunk tells a story of love of betrayal.

Bake It ’Til You Make It (Food at 9) Three bakers enter competitions to have their work recognized by the best in the business.

Murder in the Wicked West (ID at 9) Investigators discover the wild ways of a cowboy after he goes missing in the Mojave Desert.

Southern Hospitality (Bravo at 9) Leva threatens to fire people after she sees posts of the Republic crew partying on Lake Norman. Grace Lilly gets emotional after learning that Mia’s friend went out with her crush.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben lands in the body of a security guard to a pop star in 1979, and he must determine who is trying to kill the pop star and why.

Premieres

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (NBC at 8) Winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from the franchises around the world audition to become the champion.

Specials

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians (Fox at 9) Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom opens up about his addictions and his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

Independent Lens: Children of Las Brisas (PBS; check local listings) Musicians in a youth orchestra in Venezuela’s Las Brisas district work for a better life.

Returning

Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) Season 27.

Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) Season 2.

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime at 9) Season 3.

