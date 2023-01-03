What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots’ returns to PBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) The Rookie (ABC at 8) Detective Nyla Harper and James get entangled in a bank robbery; Tim and Lucy head out on their first date. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Resident (Fox at 8) Dr. Yamada’s mentor and a famous cardiothoracic surgeon comes into the hospital after having heart pain; Kit announces that because of budget cuts, the emergency room will no longer be accepting trauma patients.

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) The team returns to the picnic field to satiate the guest’s request for an afternoon of games; Seth talks to Captain Kerry about replacing Lewis.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) In Budapest the team tries to stop an American from committing an art heist; Forrester gets frustrated with Dandridge observing the team.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) An unknown caller threatens to leak a list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released; Simone tries to get John Nolan to help remodel Cutty’s garage.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team works to find a celebrity child psychiatrist who was kidnapped by the relative of a former client; Kristin confronts her trauma.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Helen Sharpe makes an unexpected appearance in New York, causing Max to retreat into the wildness with Bloom, Wilder and Iggy; Reynolds consents to perform a dangerous surgery.

Premieres

Will Trent (ABC at 10) Based on the books by Karin Slaughter, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations uses his perspective as a former foster child to make a difference through his work.

Miniseries

Sometimes When We Touch (Paramount Plus) This three-part docuseries chronicles the rise of the soft rock movement through its songs, stories and stars.

Returning

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS at 8) Season 9.

American Experience (PBS at 9) Season 35.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes, Protoje.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Diego Calva, Aoife O’Donovan featuring Allison Russell.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Shannon, Danielle Brooks, Maya Stepansky.

