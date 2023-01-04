What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Bad Batch’ returns to Disney Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Charles and Cuevas assist an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson; Halstead helps a swimmer with a heart condition; Marcel considers new options for where to have surgery; Asher and Lieu hunt for a pregnant woman who is lost in the woods.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) Heather’s mysterious black eye continues to worry the women with Whitney pressing for answers and Meredith sponsors a mental-awareness fundraiser in honor of her nephew.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The case Detective Pryma was working on puts Kidd and Carver’s lives in danger; Brett installs an infant safe-surrender box; Violet really wants to take Emma down.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Melissa and Janine’s classes compete against each other in a read-a-thon sponsored by a local pizza shop; Jacob and Gregory attempt to make their student-podcasting club a success.

Advertisement

Home Economics (ABC at 9:31) Tom gets jealous after Marina starts working with an attractive new contractor and Connor ropes Denise into his scheme to impress a new lady.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Jenny and Cassie try to help when Gigi lands herself at the mercy of a strange local family; Sunny and Paige realize something shocking about Buck.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) A string of home invasion robberies causes the team to work with an old friend of Ruzek’s, who has a very different policing style.

Premieres

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox at 8) Sixteen celebrities head to the desert to be trained by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives and endure some of the challenges from the actual Special Forces selection process.

Specials

First Contact: An Alien Encounter (PBS at 9) This faux documentary explores a reality in which humans have an encounter with an extraterrestrial artifact and explores the (once again not real) tools available in the search for aliens.

Miniseries

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix) A docuseries that chronicles the rise and fall of businessman Bernie Madoff, who was reasonable for one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in the history of Wall Street.

Returning

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Season 16.

Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Season 4.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Winston Duke, Darren Aronofsky, Emma Myers, Idles.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Shania Twain, Ayo Edebiri.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Anna Kendrick, Jermaine Fowler, Sabrina Carpenter.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Brendan Fraser, Patti LuPone, Maya Stepansky.

GiftOutline Gift Article