What to watch on Thursday: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ returns to Netflix

Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw's case leads them to a coverup at a construction site. Price and Maroun attempt to get a key witness to testify, even though speaking could lead to legal consequences.

This Old House (PBS; check local listings) A new project begins in Newburyport, Mass.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon considers dropping out of college to focus on his database, and George Sr. becomes frustrated when his football wins get credited to someone else.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) Sam and Jay’s new assistant comes with unexpected baggage, and Thorfinn attempts to help his son handle a bully.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Duarte takes the case when Benson is targeted by a gang leader, and Fin assists the Bronx SVU to clear its case backlog.

So Help Me Todd (CBS at 9:01) With Margaret on the verge of losing an important case regarding the killing of an investigative journalist, Todd seeks help from his imprisoned ex-girlfriend.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team is called in when an influencer party ends with the murder of a prominent guest.

Premieres

Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix) In this Danish series, a woman who has spent her life being sold as a human good-luck charm seeks revenge against those who have wronged her.

Movies

January 6th (Discovery Plus) Award-winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet look at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol from the perspective of the people who were there, including the first responders and the survivors of the attack.

Returning

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Season 7.

Swamp People (History at 8) Season 14.

Growing Up Hip Hop (WE at 9) Season 7.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Colin Quinn, Madison Cunningham.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Wallace, Jessie Buckley.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Laura Dern, Jeremy Allen White, Matt Maeson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jordan Peele, Melissa Rauch, Maya Stepansky.

