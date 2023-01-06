What to watch on Friday: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) The Lopez home is visited by the spirit of George's grandmother, who is determined to haunt until George rights a past wrong.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) A team member's family connection could stop a string of random shootings; Hondo prepares to be introduced to Rochelle's parents; Tan assists Luca with navigating a touchy situation.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) Back in 1985 in Hawaii, Ata and Rocky try to one-up Lia’s promotion by getting new big-name wrestlers; Dewey falls in with a group of latchkey kids.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) A difficult rescue does not go as planned, resulting in a death and an internal investigation.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank and Joe Hill work to correct an insult to the memory of Joe’s father; Erin and Henry work to stop a scammer who targets the elderly; Eddie’s captain is weirdly interested in the case of a stolen puppy.

Premieres

Pressure Cooker (Netflix) This reality series sticks 11 chefs in one home where they use their culinary and strategic skills in a cooking contest.

The Rig (Prime Video) Workers on a remote Scottish oil rig are trapped when a mysterious and supernatural fog rolls in.

Movies

Secrets in the Building (Lifetime at 8) A widowed mother and her daughter move to a new condo to escape the past but are soon plagued with threats by someone who wants them to leave the building.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld (Netflix) This documentary looks back at Mumbai in the 1990s, where a crime boss wields unchecked power until the rise of cops who brazenly kill their targets, turning the city into a war zone.

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix) John Fetterman’s foray into cinema as an extra is about a detective (Christian Bale) investigating a series of murders with a young Edgar Allan Poe.

Returning

BMF (Starz at 8) Season 2.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) Season 15.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Allison Williams, Jessie Reyez.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nancy Pelosi, Ali Wentworth, Molly Tuttle.

