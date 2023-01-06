What to watch on Friday: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ airs on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) Back in 1985 in Hawaii, Ata and Rocky try to one-up Lia’s promotion by getting new big-name wrestlers; Dewey falls in with a group of latchkey kids.
Fire Country (CBS at 9) A difficult rescue does not go as planned, resulting in a death and an internal investigation.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank and Joe Hill work to correct an insult to the memory of Joe’s father; Erin and Henry work to stop a scammer who targets the elderly; Eddie’s captain is weirdly interested in the case of a stolen puppy.
Premieres
Pressure Cooker (Netflix) This reality series sticks 11 chefs in one home where they use their culinary and strategic skills in a cooking contest.
The Rig (Prime Video) Workers on a remote Scottish oil rig are trapped when a mysterious and supernatural fog rolls in.
Movies
Secrets in the Building (Lifetime at 8) A widowed mother and her daughter move to a new condo to escape the past but are soon plagued with threats by someone who wants them to leave the building.
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld (Netflix) This documentary looks back at Mumbai in the 1990s, where a crime boss wields unchecked power until the rise of cops who brazenly kill their targets, turning the city into a war zone.
The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix) John Fetterman’s foray into cinema as an extra is about a detective (Christian Bale) investigating a series of murders with a young Edgar Allan Poe.
Returning
BMF (Starz at 8) Season 2.
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) Season 15.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Allison Williams, Jessie Reyez.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nancy Pelosi, Ali Wentworth, Molly Tuttle.