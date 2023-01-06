The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
TV

What to watch on Friday: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ airs on Netflix

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 | ‘The Rig’ premieres on Prime Video

By
January 6, 2023 at 1:00 a.m. EST

(All times Eastern.)

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) The Lopez home is visited by the spirit of George’s grandmother, who is determined to haunt until George rights a past wrong.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) A team member’s family connection could stop a string of random shootings; Hondo prepares to be introduced to Rochelle’s parents; Tan assists Luca with navigating a touchy situation.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) Back in 1985 in Hawaii, Ata and Rocky try to one-up Lia’s promotion by getting new big-name wrestlers; Dewey falls in with a group of latchkey kids.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) A difficult rescue does not go as planned, resulting in a death and an internal investigation.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank and Joe Hill work to correct an insult to the memory of Joe’s father; Erin and Henry work to stop a scammer who targets the elderly; Eddie’s captain is weirdly interested in the case of a stolen puppy.

Premieres

Pressure Cooker (Netflix) This reality series sticks 11 chefs in one home where they use their culinary and strategic skills in a cooking contest.

The Rig (Prime Video) Workers on a remote Scottish oil rig are trapped when a mysterious and supernatural fog rolls in.

Movies

Secrets in the Building (Lifetime at 8) A widowed mother and her daughter move to a new condo to escape the past but are soon plagued with threats by someone who wants them to leave the building.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld (Netflix) This documentary looks back at Mumbai in the 1990s, where a crime boss wields unchecked power until the rise of cops who brazenly kill their targets, turning the city into a war zone.

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix) John Fetterman’s foray into cinema as an extra is about a detective (Christian Bale) investigating a series of murders with a young Edgar Allan Poe.

Returning

BMF (Starz at 8) Season 2.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) Season 15.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Allison Williams, Jessie Reyez.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nancy Pelosi, Ali Wentworth, Molly Tuttle.

