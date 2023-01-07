What to watch this weekend: ‘Mayfair Witches’ premieres

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday

Premiere Rico to the Rescue (HGTV at 9) Rico León helps Denver homeowners who have had renovations go awry. In the premiere, he assists a couple whose basement nursery and bedroom are a year past due. Movies Reba McEntire's The Hammer (Lifetime at 8) When her sister becomes the prime suspect in the death of a judge, a newly appointed judge (Reba McEntire) makes sure justice is served.

The Wedding Veil Expectations (Hallmark at 8) While renovating an old house, Avery and Peter attempt to keep their spark alive, but everything changes when Avery announces a surprise.

Sunday

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Gizelle’s doctor reveals some serious news; Robyn is adamant about excluding some people from her wedding’s guest list.

East New York (CBS at 8:30) As Bentley fights for his life, Haywood and the team try to track down the shooter.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina is trapped at home with her family in a snowstorm but desperately needs to get back to school to clear her name of cheating accusations.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) The team is shocked after learning who owns the boat where a shootout occurred and a rare cultural artifact was stolen.

Special

Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow (Check local listings) The awards show honors musician Sheryl Crow.

Premieres

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 8) Officer Nikki Batista joins the Missing Persons Unit to help find their loved ones as she searches for her own. In the premiere, the unit investigates the abduction of a young child, likely taken because of her father’s work.

Mayfair Witches (Multiple Networks at 9) A young neurosurgeon discovers her ties to a family of witches in this adaptation of the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” novels by Anne Rice. In the premiere, Rowan Fielding searches for answers about her mysterious powers and Deirdre Mayfair attempts to escape from her aunt’s home.

Miniseries

George & Tammy (Showtime at 9) In the series finale, George and Tammy reunite after a decade apart for one final tour when a devastating event pulls them back together.

Movie

My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend (Lifetime at 8) After her younger sister falls for a strange self-defense instructor, a reporter tries to intervene in the relationship before it is too late.

Returning

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Season 3.

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Season 3.

Vienna Blood (PBS at 10) Season 3.

