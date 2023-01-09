What to watch on Monday: ‘Koala Man’ premieres on Hulu

(All times Eastern.)
Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) Helene visits the island to search for her biological father, and Roarke and Javier get closer. Ruby gives herself a spiritual cleanse and encounters an old friend.
Kids Baking Championship (Food at 8) The bakers must put their own design on a logo cake. In a team challenge, the kids decide whether chocolate or vanilla is the superior cake flavor.
NCIS (CBS at 8) NCIS agents attend the retirement party of a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor, but they find themselves investigating his suicide rather than celebrating.
Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 9) The team investigates the case of a woman running down a man and forcing him into her car at gunpoint. Information about Keith’s kidnapper is revealed.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 9) Tennant, Jimmy Palmer and Sam Hanna are captured with a woman who says she’s a CIA agent.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) While searching for Kilbride, Agent Rountree and Fatima learn that each team member has a $200,000 bounty on their heads.
POV: I Didn’t See You There (PBS; check local listings) A filmmaker explores the history of the exploration of those with disabilities in the circus when one arrives near his home.
Premieres
Koala Man (Hulu) A middle-aged father uses his not-so-secret identity and his lack of superpowers to stop the petty crime ravaging his town in this animated comedy.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Rupert Grint, Dry Cleaning.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tom Hanks, Rachael & Vilray.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Austin Butler, Bella Ramsey, Iggy Pop, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Allison Williams, S.S. Rajamouli, Fab Moretti.