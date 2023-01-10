What to watch on Tuesday: ’Golden Globe Awards’ airs live on NBC

(All times Eastern.)
Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) Faye is frustrated by the mounting tensions between departments; Lewis is mentored by Captain Kerry in the wheelhouse; the captain is upset by misconduct on the radio; Kasie plans to room swap with Jess.
FBI: International (FBI at 9) After the mysterious death of an American basketball player on a Lithuanian team, the team looks into the case with the new agent appointed by Dandridge.
The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) Congressman Damien Roberts hires Garza’s team to protect him after someone attempts to kill him; Damien and Simone get back together; Brendon continues his relationship with Antoinette.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The abductor of a disgraced state police detective is found to be connected to a recent case.
Will Trent (ABC at 10) The team continues looking for a missing girl; Angie must evaluate her relationships as she helps Ormewood with a case.
Specials
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC at 8) Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honors achievements in film and television.
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix) Comic Andrew Santino skewers topics from global warming to politics in this unfiltered stand-up special.
Movies
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix) This documentary chronicles one jubilant nomad’s transition from internet star to criminal.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Leslie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Alvvays.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Prince Harry, Ingrid Andress.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Octavia Spencer, Ramón Rodríguez, Reneé Rapp.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Regina Hall, Alec Benjamin.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tom Hanks, Stephen Markley, Fab Moretti.