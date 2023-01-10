What to watch on Tuesday: ’Golden Globe Awards’ airs live on NBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The investigation gets personal when analyst Kelly Moran is kidnapped. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Resident (Fox at 8) After a helicopter crash caused by a heavy storm, the doctors rush to treat the survivors. The Rookie (ABC at 8) The team is thrust into a drug war between two rival gangs while searching for a missing boy.

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) Faye is frustrated by the mounting tensions between departments; Lewis is mentored by Captain Kerry in the wheelhouse; the captain is upset by misconduct on the radio; Kasie plans to room swap with Jess.

FBI: International (FBI at 9) After the mysterious death of an American basketball player on a Lithuanian team, the team looks into the case with the new agent appointed by Dandridge.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) Congressman Damien Roberts hires Garza’s team to protect him after someone attempts to kill him; Damien and Simone get back together; Brendon continues his relationship with Antoinette.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The abductor of a disgraced state police detective is found to be connected to a recent case.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) The team continues looking for a missing girl; Angie must evaluate her relationships as she helps Ormewood with a case.

Specials

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC at 8) Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honors achievements in film and television.

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix) Comic Andrew Santino skewers topics from global warming to politics in this unfiltered stand-up special.

Movies

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix) This documentary chronicles one jubilant nomad’s transition from internet star to criminal.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Leslie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Alvvays.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Prince Harry, Ingrid Andress.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Octavia Spencer, Ramón Rodríguez, Reneé Rapp.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Regina Hall, Alec Benjamin.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tom Hanks, Stephen Markley, Fab Moretti.

