What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Lingo’ premieres on CBS

(All times Eastern.)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) A heated argument breaks out between Jen and Heather after the latter is asked about her black eye; rumors come to a head at Heather’s book cover reveal party.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam’s creative spark returns with his new job, but his management style causes Beverly to make a drastic decision; Geoff struggles to relate to the JTP.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) With two of her students fighting, Janine asks her colleagues for advice on how to repair their friendship; Mellissa and Ava strategize to defeat Mr. Johnson in fantasy football.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The firehouse prepares for their semiannual inspection; Brett desperately tries to save her paramedicine program; Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) An ambush at a funeral causes the team to lead a heated search for the shooters; Atwater relies on someone from his past to help with the investigation.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Just as Jenny, Cassie and Beau uncover the truth about the Bleeding Heart Killer, chaos erupts; Avery’s involvement with Tony’s crime family escalates; Emily and Denise are in danger.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 10) The crew visits a plant nursery, where attention to detail is crucial to building complex planter boxes.
Premieres
Lingo (CBS at 9) RuPaul Charles hosts a game show in which teams battle it out in a fast-paced word-twisting game.
Finale
Secret Restoration (History at 10:03) Rating the restorations from the coolest rides to the most valuable.
Returning
Name That Tune (Fox at 8) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pedro Pascal, Finn Wolfhard, Drew & Jonathan Scott, Myke Towers.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Janelle Monáe, Jamie Oliver.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bryan Cranston.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano, Jenny Zigrino.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Common, Nico Parker, Inhaler, Fab Moretti.