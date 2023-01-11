What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Lingo’ premieres on CBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Marcel and Charles help Lieu’s gym partner; Maggie and Halstead assist a robbery-homicide suspect; Asher and Archer try out the new opiate abuse AI program. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Conners (ABC at 8) Former classmates reunite after a teacher from Dan and Jackie’s high school dies; Becky asks Darlene and Ben for a favor.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) A heated argument breaks out between Jen and Heather after the latter is asked about her black eye; rumors come to a head at Heather’s book cover reveal party.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam’s creative spark returns with his new job, but his management style causes Beverly to make a drastic decision; Geoff struggles to relate to the JTP.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) With two of her students fighting, Janine asks her colleagues for advice on how to repair their friendship; Mellissa and Ava strategize to defeat Mr. Johnson in fantasy football.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The firehouse prepares for their semiannual inspection; Brett desperately tries to save her paramedicine program; Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) An ambush at a funeral causes the team to lead a heated search for the shooters; Atwater relies on someone from his past to help with the investigation.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Just as Jenny, Cassie and Beau uncover the truth about the Bleeding Heart Killer, chaos erupts; Avery’s involvement with Tony’s crime family escalates; Emily and Denise are in danger.

Tough as Nails (CBS at 10) The crew visits a plant nursery, where attention to detail is crucial to building complex planter boxes.

Premieres

Lingo (CBS at 9) RuPaul Charles hosts a game show in which teams battle it out in a fast-paced word-twisting game.

Finale

Secret Restoration (History at 10:03) Rating the restorations from the coolest rides to the most valuable.

Returning

Name That Tune (Fox at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pedro Pascal, Finn Wolfhard, Drew & Jonathan Scott, Myke Towers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Janelle Monáe, Jamie Oliver.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bryan Cranston.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano, Jenny Zigrino.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Common, Nico Parker, Inhaler, Fab Moretti.

