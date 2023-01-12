What to watch on Thursday: ‘Velma’ premieres on HBO Max

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw arrest a surprising culprit after the death of an ex-con; Maroun takes the lead in court while disagreeing with Price on trial strategy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walker (CW at 8) The Walker family resolves to make better choices in the new year;, Cordell enmeshes himself in family issues; Cassie and Trey track down a tech mogul.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Mary has difficulties making new friends; Mandy tries to get Georgie to date another woman.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) Sam gives relationship advice to her assistant; Sasappis begins a romance with the ghost who lives in Freddie’s car.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson tries to help the gang member who attacked her while Duarte reveals shocking evidence in the case; Fin must hire new detectives for Bronx SVU.

Advertisement

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The CSI teams searches for the missing mother of a young, nonverbal boy; Max gets a letter that Folsom and Allie recognize from previous crime scenes.

Premieres

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu) This true crime docuseries chronicles the real-life stories behind murder cases with in-depth interviews, archival materials and re-creations.

The Climb (HBO Max) Hosted by actor Jason Momoa and rock climber Chris Sharma, amateur climbers are put through a series of challenges to be crowned the world’s best amateur climber.

The Traitors (Peacock) Notable names compete in a series of challenges, but their pursuit of the cash prize is put in jeopardy by the traitors in their midst. Hosted by Alan Cumming and based on a Dutch series of the same name.

Velma (HBO Max) The adult animated series that tells the story of the brains (and owner of the constantly missing glasses) of Mystery Inc, Velma Dinkley. Voice actors include Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu and Glenn Howerton.

Returning

Married to Real Estate (HGTV at 9:01) Season 2.

Advertisement

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix) Season 2.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chelsea Handler, Matthew Macfadyen, Ralph Barbosa.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Ingrid Andress.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viola Davis, Judd Hirsch, Chase Rice.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bryan Cranston, actress Sigourney Weaver, Quinn XCII.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Anna Kendrick, John Larroquette, Fab Moretti.

GiftOutline Gift Article