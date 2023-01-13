What to watch on Friday: ‘Break Point’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) George struggles when Mayan becomes a brand ambassador for human-grade dog food; Quinten worries that Chance is embarrassed of him because he stops using his dad's last name at school.

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV at 8) The queens create infomercials for the queer afterlife and country singer Maren Morris and LQBT activist Ts Madison join as judges.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team races to find a young boy taken from a homeless shelter but Street lets his history cloud his judgment on the case; Hondo and Nichelle disagree about their spiritual beliefs.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) In 1998 Miami, Dwayne’s career is on an upswing as the Rock, but he hits some challenges while on the road to SummerSlam; in 2023, Dwayne finds out that the prime minister is dealing with a political crisis of her own.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) When a box truck crashes into the station causing a dangerous fire and a power outage; Sharon and Bode’s ex-girlfriend deal with medicinal emergencies.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie and his team officer a car smuggling ring; Frank tries to stop a program that is causing officers to be hurt on the job; Eddie asks help from Danny to help bust someone impersonating a cop.

Premieres

Break Point (Netflix) Travel with some of the most talented tennis players in the world as they play in Grand Slams and navigate difficult seasons.

Movies

Dog Gone (Netflix) A young man goes on a journey with his parents to find his missing dog and deliver him lifesaving medication.

Sick (Peacock) Written by Kevin Williamson (“Scream”), this horror film follows two friends who quarantine at the family lake house to get away from danger and monotony, but end up being less alone than they hoped.

The Drop (Hulu) A married couple faces their most difficult relationship test when one of them drops a baby during a tropical island wedding in the cringe comedy.

Returning

Hunters (Prime Video) Season 2.

Servant (Apple TV Plus) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sadie Sink, Dayglow.

