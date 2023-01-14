What to watch this weekend: ‘The Last of Us’ premieres on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rico to the Rescue (HGTV at 9) Rico works with the original contractor to help finish a firefighter's home rebuild that has well exceeded the planned five-month completion date. Movie How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story (Lifetime at 8) Nancy Crampton-Brophy often pens stories about women who fantasize about killing their husbands, but her inspiration may be closer to reality than most realize when she is accused of murder.

Sunday

East New York (CBS at 8) Killian and Morales investigate the mysterious death of a dancer; Goody’s grand opening is in danger.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza’s suspicions of her childhood rival fall on deaf ears.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) When Karen tells the ladies why she stopped being friends with Charrisse, they question her version of the events; Mia’s actions endanger her friendship to Jacqueline.

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) James and Helen settle into married life; James partners with Siegfried at the clinic; Tristan makes adjustments.

Mayfair Witches (AMC at 9) Rowan, wracked with grief over the death of Ellie, is unfit to perform surgeries; in New Orleans, Deirdre and Lasher work together to bring Rowan home.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) The NCIS team helps Sam’s friend, who is being hunted by enemies from the past.

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Sophie and Dani must clean up Alice’s past mistakes; Shane reveals something shocking at Angie’s class reading; Finley assists Carrie seduce Misty.

Vienna Blood (PBS at 10) While on the hunt for a killer, Max and Oskar discovers a world of exploitation and blackmail.

Premiere

The Last of Us (HBO at 9) Based on the video game of the same name, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) battle killers and monsters as they traverse America after an outbreak.

Special

The 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (CW at 7) Chelsea Handler hosts the annual award show honoring cinematic and television achievement where Janelle Monáe receives the seventh annual SeeHer Award and Jeff Bridges receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Returning

Your Honor (Showtime at 9) Season 2.

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount Plus) Season 2.

