What to watch on Monday: ‘Down Home Fab’ premieres on HGTV

(All times Eastern.) Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A vintage LGBTQ T-shirt collection, a 1959 Disney “Sleeping Beauty” Maleficent cel and a baseball signed by Walter Johnson are appraised. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Tensions between Camille and Alissa reach a breaking point, forcing Captain Sandy to step in. Bollywood-dancing guests drink and party, and Rachel’s dishes are met with mixed reactions.

Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) Empty nesters Dolly and Dutch try to figure out how to spend the next part of their lives. Helene helps Ruby use her newfound youth, and Javier opens up to Roarke.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin and Tina take the honeymoon they never had in Madrid, and Dave, Gemma, Malcolm and Marty work on a surprise for Calvin.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob and Abishola disagree on whether Dele is ready to drive. Christina gives Douglas advice, but he claims her ideas as his own.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 9) The team searches for a college student who disappeared during a house party, and Sidney and Keith try to adjust to normal life.

NCIS (CBS at 9) While investigating the murder of a Navy ensign, Parker discovers that he has become a victim of identity theft. Knight and Jimmy deal with new issues in their relationship.

Independent Lens: The Big Payback (PBS; check local listings) Robin Rue Simmons and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) push the government to pay reparations for Black Americans harmed by chattel slavery, systemic injustice and corporate exploitation.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Pike is ambushed while embedded with a local Japanese crime family, and Kai investigates an old friend who turned into a criminal.

Premieres

Down Home Fab (HGTV at 9:01) Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from “Teen Mom 2” convert homes to suit the needs of clients while working on their business in Sioux Falls, S.D. In the first episode, Chelsea and Cole fix up a ranch house.

Miniseries

The Price of Glee (ID at 9) This docuseries looks into the lives of the cast of “Glee,” a musical drama with an upsetting track record for its stars. In the first episode, cast and crew members reveal how sudden stardom and the pressures of making a hit show can have upsetting consequences.

Returning

Icons Unearthed: Fast & Furious (Vice at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Aubrey Plaza, Jalyn Hall, Sudan Archives.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Jackman, Mimi Webb.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:50) Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Travis Bennett, A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Leslie Jones, Rosie Perez, Daniel Fang.

