What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Night Court’ reboot premieres on NBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS; check local listings) Comics Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash learn more about their families’ pasts with DNA. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Rookie (ABC at 8) When a dangerous prisoner needs surgery, Nolan and Celina stand guard at the hospital. Aaron, Lopez and Harper investigate robberies, and Tim and Lucy think about how their relationship may affect their work. Lopez gets shocking news.

American Experience: Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space (PBS; check local listings) Author Zora Neale Hurston’s work challenges assumptions about race, gender and cultural superiority.

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) Guests find hair in their food, which Faye attempts to hide from Captain Kerry. Kasie and Mike grow closer.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Evidence suggests that a dam may be buried at the edge of the swamp, shocking the fellowship.

Advertisement

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) The team investigates the case of a victim whose body was drained of blood, catching the attention of a true crime program.

1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC at 9) Tammy recovers at rehab after a brush with death, forcing her family to adjust to life without her, and Amy has a surprise for everyone.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) Will and Faith’s small-town murder case has a connection to a cold case, and Angie is perplexed by the death of a security guard.

Premieres

Night Court (NBC at 8) A reboot of the series centers on Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone, who works the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Finale

The Resident (Fox at 8) Sammie is admitted with a 104-degree fever, pulling Conrad away from Gigi’s birthday, and a heart arrives for the governor’s surgery.

Advertisement

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10:01) In the medical drama’s series finale, stories come to surprising yet inevitable conclusions.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Katie Holmes, Danielle Deadwyler, Anuel AA.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jesse Eisenberg, Atsuko Okatsuka.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob Lowe, Storm Reid, Seal.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Madison Cunningham.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Common, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Some Like It Hot,” Daniel Fang.

GiftOutline Gift Article