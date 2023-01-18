What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Home Economics’ finale airs on ABC

(All times Eastern.)
Nature: WildHeart (PBS at 8) A 500-year-old Scots pine tree serves as the forest keeper of the Highland landscape in Scotland.
The Conners (ABC at 8) While ignoring Becky’s boundaries in the house Darlene and Ben get into a fight; Dan accuses Jackie of losing their home videos.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Someone announces their crush on Beverly; Dave Kim heads to Jenkintown with exciting news.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) When Barbara’s candy-selling fundraiser to raise money for a field trip underperforms, Ava teaches the students unconventional selling methods.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) After a tense call concerning a doomsday prepper, truck and squad clash; Herrmann struggles to accept Cindy’s diagnosis; Violet gives Brett and Gallo some dating advice.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox at 9) The celebrity recruits must trust in each other and their leaders if they want to survive.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Upton is surprised by a call from prison and gets sensitive information; Upton struggles to keep O’Neal at a distance and the team tries to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late.
Finale
Home Economics (ABC at 9:31) While trapped under one roof and without power during a natural disaster, the Hayworths examine their lives.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Jenny and Beau fight to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice as Denise and Emily’s lives are on the line; Sunny makes a life-altering decision.
Returning
Are You the One? (MTV at 9:32) Season 9.
Real Life Nightmare (Discovery Plus) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Yara Shahidi, SG Lewis.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Trevor Noah, Stephanie Hsu.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Lopez, Chris Perfetti, Fall Out Boy.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Angela Bassett, Julia Wolf.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) George Lopez, Sadie Sink, Daniel Fang.