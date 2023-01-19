What to watch on Thursday: ‘That ’90s Show’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants B.J. Novak, Brendan Hunt and Cari Champion compete for the chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BattleBots (Discovery at 8) In the third round of the World Championship qualifiers, a cast of murderous machines throw out some serious punishment and during the main event Hydra and Rotator collide.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) A Baton Rouge restaurant owner struggles to keep her business afloat after the death of her husband, causing Robert Irvine to intervene.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The remaining seven chefs compete in challenges to earn their black jackets, and two chefs are eliminated.

Walker (CW at 8) Cordell and Cassie intervene when there is a hostage situation at a server farm, but Trey discovered something more sinister is at play; August attempts to rectify the situation with his grandparents; Cordell reunites with a person from his past.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Flagg and Altman work to sell a deluxe apartment; Tracy and Heather do the same to sell a coveted Beverly Hills listing.

Walker Independence (CW at 9) Much to the dismay of her friends, Abby begins to question everything; an unexpected person from Kai’s past returns; Gus makes a shocking move.

Married to Real Estate (HGTV at 9:01) First-time buyers are searching for the perfect open-concept home, with plenty of outdoor space for their pup.

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (History at 9:35) Troy and Pickle hunt a giant python; Tess gets Bill to try new hunting grounds; Zak and Aaron explore a well-known part of the Everglades; Dusty Crum has an idea to of how to lessen his workload.

Premieres

That ’90s Show (Netflix) In this ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff, Leia Forman visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty (played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith), in Point Place and makes friends with a new generation of Wisconsinites during the summer of 1995.

Web of Death (Hulu) Online sleuths use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve shocking murder cases.

Movies

Sorry About the Demon (Shudder) After getting dumped, Will finds out his new bachelor pad is haunted in this horror-comedy.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Oliver, Sam Smith, Fahim Anwar.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Adam Kinzinger, Meet Me @ the Altar.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jacob Latimore.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anna Kendrick, Scott Caan, Fabrizio Copano.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, Jinkx Monsoon, Daniel Fang.

