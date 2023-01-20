What to watch on Friday: ‘Bake Squad’ returns to Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) When Sam, Quinten’s perfect dad, returns to town George tries to prove that Sam is just as awful as he is. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) Amandla Stenberg guest judges in this supersize edition of the celebrity impersonation game show, queens play two rounds with two different casts of characters.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team joins up with the FBI when a car bombing is tied to a terrorist group planning to attack Los Angeles; a tragedy from Deacon’s past provides insights into his faith.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) In 1986 Hawaii, Rocky visits Andre the Giant on the set of “The Princess Bride”; Dewey’s growth spurt results in trouble.

Dateline (NBC at 9) Almost 40 years after a young wife and mother was found killed in her Upstate New York home, a team of investigators join the cold case to discover who was responsible for her death.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) A former inmate firefighter with a grudge against Sharon returns to exact revenge.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez’s investigation into the death of a chess hustler is interrupted when the victim’s son interferes; Jamie attempts to make amends with a man he put away when he was a young officer.

Premieres

Bling Empire New York (Netflix) This spinoff of ‘Bling Empire’ focuses on a new cast of wealthy Asian American socialites who serve in drama and looks in New York City.

Shape Island (Apple TV Plus) Based on the best-selling books from Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, this stop-motion children’s series follows serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they enjoy adventures and build their friendships. Voice actors include Yvette Nicole Brown, Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit and Gideon Adlon.

Returning

Kindred Spirits (Travel at 9) Season 7.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Season 21.

Bake Squad (Netflix) Season 2.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video) Season 2.

Truth Be Told (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Colin Jost, Kenya Barris, Tobe Nwigwe.

