What to watch this Weekend: ‘Accused’ premieres on Fox

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Aubrey Plaza hosts and Sam Smith performs. Movies Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias (Lifetime at 8) This docudrama chronicles the relationships Jodi Arias forged with Donavan Bering and Tracy Brown while in prison, when Donavan was released she began posting about Jodi's innocence before more details emerged about the case.

Returning

Love & Marriage: DC (OWN at 8) Season 2.

Sunday

Dirty Jobs (Discovery at 8) Mike Rowe collects deer urine for America’s buck hunters and then performs a necropsy on an ocean sentinel.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza captures a con man who she believes is Scotland Yard’s most wanted man only to discover she’s not the only one who wants to claim the reward.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen questions Robyn’s engagements and brings up rumors about Juan; Robyn shares a strange photo with the ladies; Mia reaches a breaking point with Jacqueline.

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) While struggling to save a young racehorse, Siegfried’s trauma from the war resurfaces; Helen faces a decision with James’ TB testing plan.

Mayfair Witches (AMC at 9) After Deirdre’s death, Sip gives Rowan a safe place to stay while he investigates Deirdre’s killing.

The Last of Us (HBO at 9) Joel and Ellie continue their journey in this well-reviewed adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’ video game.

Yellowstone Wardens (Animal Planet at 9) Wardens are speechless after finding a squatter and are on high alert during the annual Yellowstone River Boat Float.

Your Honor (Showtime at 9) Michael Desiato uncovers a secret while Olivia uses the opportunity to push him into a dangerous decision; a business deal endangers Eugene; Elizabeth shelters Michael.

Vienna Blood (PBS at 10) Max and Oskar are convinced that a veteran’s death was not a suicide.

Premieres

Accused (Fox at 10) A crime anthology series where viewers learn about the case from the point of view of the defendants. In the first episode, a brain surgeon discovers his teenage son may be planning to harm people at school.

Movies

The Plot to Kill My Mother (Lifetime at 8) A woman who grew up in federal witness protection leaves the program to find her mother’s killer before they strike again.

Finale

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Shane and Sophie break tradition; Alice realizes her perfect person is closer than she thinks; Dani forces herself to not think of Dre; Micah and Maribel make moves toward parenthood; Finley grows up.

