What to watch on Monday: ‘The Bachelor’ returns to ABC

(All times Eastern.)
Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Everyone must deal with the aftermath of Camille’s firing, and Hayley is worn down by the physical toll of being a stew.
The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin enters a competitive cornhole tournament to fill time during retirement, and Marty plans to ask Malcolm to be his best man.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Dottie tries to repair the relationship between Bob and MaxDot’s longtime sock manufacturer, and Abishola attends a drag brunch with Olu and Morenike.
Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 9) The team tries to track down the kidnapped son of a doctor, but the case changes when the mom contacts the kidnapper. Kemi is concerned for Sidney’s well-being.
All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone stands up for herself, and a rumor spreads regarding Damon and the baseball team. Keisha’s dance future hits a roadblock.
NCIS (CBS at 9) NCIS helps track down an old friend of Torres’s who came to him for guidance, then disappeared. McGee prepares to be on a popular game show.
Independent Lens: No Straight Lines (PBS; check local listings) Cartoonists give insight into the history of LGBTQ+ comics from the 1970s onward.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) After a Marine captain is murdered, the team discovers a suspect in a strange place.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) Shaun and Lea’s pregnancy may come with new complications, and Park, Reznick and Allen treat a teen with Gardner syndrome whose history affects his current surgery.
Returning
Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 8) Season 4.
The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Season 27.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel, Freddie Gibbs featuring Anderson .Paak.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nathan Lane, Sam Jay.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Duchovny, Zach Shallcross, Lukas Graham, Mickey Guyton.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kate Walsh, Storm Reid, Skip Marley.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hilary Duff, Kim Petras, Danny Carey.