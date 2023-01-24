What to watch on Tuesday: ‘How I Met Your Father’ returns to Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) When a bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team tries to find out who is behind the attack before they can strike again; Jubal’s past comes back to haunt him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS at 8) Jamie Chung, Cyndi Lauper and Danny Trejo learn about the journeys of their ancestors.

Night Court (NBC at 8) After making a mistake in the courtroom, Abby decides to turn all business but her new style puts everyone off.

The Rookie (ABC at 8) Nolan and Aaron follow leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station during a heat wave and citywide blackout; Chen makes an upsetting discovery after being called to a smelly scene.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) Forrester’s reassignment is looming as the team tries to find an American teen kidnapped in Austria.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) Brendon and Antoinette’s first date turns into an undercover operation; Simone and Laura attempt to help Carter improve his dating skills.

The Winchesters (CW at 9) Mary and John stay put to watch over Samuel Campbell; Latika and Carlos investigate the death of a musician that forces Carlos to face his past.

Accused (Fox at 9:01) When a couple discovers their newborn is deaf they decide to try a surgical procedure, but when their surrogate learns their choice she feels that she has to intervene.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) While chasing down those involved in an explosion at an Ohio energy plant, the team is directed toward a cryptocurrency company with enemies; Remy and his sister start on a new chapter in their lives.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) Will, the GBI and APD investigate a puzzling case with two dead; Will and Faith’s partnership is strengthened.

Returning

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Season 4.

American Auto (NBC at 8:30) Season 2.

Body Cam: On the Scene (ID at 10) Season 3.

REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO at 10) Season 29.

How I Met Your Father (Hulu) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Natasha Lyonne, Nate Bargatze, Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Stephen Sanchez.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jason Segel, Chuck D.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andie MacDowell; Billy Porter; Stacey Ryan.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ana Gasteyer, Sam Morrison, Danny Carey.

