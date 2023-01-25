What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Extraordinary’ premieres on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Josh gets in on an illegal operation in Brazil; Richard and Craig continue their operation on Mike’s turf; Tickle leans into the role of drill sergeant. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nature (PBS at 8) Complex ocean waters are explored and insights into how life underwater coexists are provided.

The Challenge (MTV at 8) As the competition’s finale approaches, the players are concerned that they have kept a champion around too long.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) The housewives confront one another after a season of drama; Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow argue about their issues; Meredith calls in a friend to clear her name.

Brother vs. Brother (HGTV at 9) The brothers renovate the main bedroom suites, with Drew having lofty ambitions and Jonathan struggling to keep up.

Advertisement

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox at 9) The recruits have reached the halfway point and must face a skyscraping tactical repel; an incredibly stressful situation that proves too much for one recruit.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic at 9) Journalist Mariana van Zeller searches for the chemists who make the world’s LSD.

See No Evil (ID at 9) A 59-year-old woman’s death leads police to a mysterious woman spotted who is linked to another killing.

Tough as Nails (CBS at 10) Savage Crew and Dirty Hands must organize and load a 15,000-pound fishing net onto a boat in the team challenge.

Premieres

Extraordinary (Hulu) In a world where everyone develops a superpower after 18, 25-year-old powerless Jen is extraordinary in a way she loathes, but luckily her eclectic roommates help uplift her on the journey to seek out her powers and find herself.

Specials

Willow: Behind the Magic (Disney Plus) This documentary special pulls back the curtain on the making of the Disney Plus series “Willow," with behind-the-scenes footage and insightful interviews.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jeff Gordon, Lauren London, Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Brett Goldstein, Kal Penn.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Eddie Murphy, D’Arcy Carden, Hailey Whitters.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Katie Hannigan.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Quinn, Gabrielle Union, Danny Carey.

GiftOutline Gift Article