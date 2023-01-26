What to watch on Thursday: ‘Poker Face’ airs on Peacock

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw discover the lengths kids will go to in hopes of becoming internet famous after a teen is killed; Price and Maroun make mistakes on the road to find the real criminal in a case.

Walker (CW at 8) Cordell learns that Grey Flag may still have him as a target; Captain James learns that Cordell and Cassie were less than truthful; Trey find himself in hot water.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson and Carisi put a crime boss on trial; Fin attempts to help a woman who was drugged; Velasco tries to get information from a witness.

Walker Independence (CW at 9) Abby and Tom search for shelter when a dust storm descends upon Independence; Gus has a possible way to help Calian.

Welcome to Flatch (Fox at 9:01) The porch pirate continues, with Kelly and Shrub discovering the culprit; Barb decides a makeover is due when Joe misses Cheryl.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:30) Kat hires a new baker and shows him around; Max and Carter attempt to assist Sheila’s love life.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Bell gets the task force to help after learning that a crime boss may have been responsible for her former partner’s death; Stabler is recruited for a secret mission.

Premieres

Poker Face (Peacock) Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) solves a new mystery every week as she travels in her Plymouth Barracuda with the ability to determine when someone is lying

Wolf Pack (Paramount Plus) Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the supernatural genre with this series about a pair of teens whose lives are changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Miniseries

The 1619 Project (Hulu) This six-part docuseries reframes the history of the United States by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans as the focus of the national narrative.

Movies

Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount Plus) With a new evil on the prowl, werewolf Scott McCall must gather new allies and old friends to fight against the most powerful and dangerous enemy yet.

Returning

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Season 6.

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix) Season 2

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael B. Jordan, Hugh Dancy, Maneskin, Tom Morello.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) George Clooney, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Duchovny, Mike Sabath & the Moongirls.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Alex Wagner, Bowen Yang, Danny Carey.

