What to watch on Friday: ‘Shrinking’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

BMF (Starz at 8) Terry takes over command of the struggling BMF with Meech fresh out of the hospital and still bleeding out. RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV at 8) Janelle Monáe guest-judges as the queens transform home decor into haute couture. Next at the Kennedy Center (PBS at 9) The hip-hop group the Roots performs at the Kennedy Center.

The Real Friends of WeHo (MTV at 9) Todrick is anxious about his Pride performance, Curtis traverses his familial relationship, Joey tries to right his past behavior, Jaymes seeks out Brad for marital advice, and Dorion deals with a chaotic photo shoot.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) Investigators look into the death of a mother in her luxury apartment.

Premieres

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix) Three teens investigate the paranormal and unravel an evil conspiracy in this thriller series.

Shrinking (Apple TV Plus) Jason Segel plays a grieving therapist who begins to break the rules by being brutally honest with his clients.

Movies

My Daughter’s Deadly Roommates (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) After starting college, a young woman finds herself trapped in a sinister secret society and must decide whether to succumb to the group or fight back.

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video) Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) must save their families after their wedding party is taken hostage during their destination wedding.

You People (Netflix) A budding couple and their families must learn to get along and work through culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences; starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.

Finale

Boys in Blue (Showtime at 8) In the finale episode of the miniseries, the Polars head to the state tournament, but just as the team’s future seems bright, tragedy strikes the North Minneapolis community.

Returning

Kings of Jo’Burg (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Claire Danes, Cathy Ladman.

