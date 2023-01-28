What to watch this Weekend: ‘The Last of Us’ continues on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Michael B. Jordan hosts and Lil Baby performs. Movies Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini (Lifetime at 8) For years, the disappearance of Sherri Papini was taken seriously until evidence reveals that the abduction was a hoax. Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance (Hallmark at 8) An avalanche forecasting expert heads to Glacier National Park to test her new tech but faces pushback from the director of Mountain Rescue.

Sunday

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) After seeing a co-worker plant evidence on a suspect, Detective Fitzroy hires Eliza to look into police corruption.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley reveals what happened between Mia and Wendy and Charrisse spills a story about Karen.

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) James’ TB testing plan accidentally puts a cow in danger; Helen struggles with her work; Mrs. Hall and Tristan feel romantic sparks.

Mayfair Witches (AMC at 9) Rowan must decide whom to trust when she is immersed into the Mayfair family at Deirdre’s funeral; Uncle Cortland and Aunt Carlotta give mixed perspectives on Lasher; Sip discovers Deirdre’s killer.

The Last of Us (HBO at 9) After losing a member of their team, Joel and Ellie continue on their dangerous journey with guest star Nick Offerman.

Your Honor (Showtime at 9) Olivia pushes Michael to exploit a newfound connection after he gets a request from Fia; Eugene must pick up the pieces after Little Mo’s failed deal; a confrontation between Michael and Jimmy leads to a shocking confession.

Vienna Blood (PBS at 10) While investigating a veteran’s death, Max and Oskar dive into the antiquities trade and the opium dens of Vienna’s Chinatown.

Fire Country (CBS at 10) The inmate firefighters work with the civilian station 42 crew to control a fire caused by a plane crash; the crew welcomes a new member to their family.

Movies

Vacation Home Nightmare (Lifetime at 9) After a woman is attacked in her rental home, the company’s cleanup team shows up to help her but she fears that they may not have her safety in mind.

Returning

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Season 4.

