What to watch on Monday: ‘The Watchful Eye’ premieres on Freeform

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Spencer gets a reluctant ally to open up, and Jordan lets a secret slip. Olivia puts all of her energy into moving on and realizes something. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) An Ángel Botello oil painting, Muhammad Ali and Alfred Hitchcock autographs, and an Alexander Calder sculpture are appraised.

Below Deck (Bravo at 8) The crew explores St. Lucia, and a new crew member arrives.

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Zach takes one special lady on a helicopter ride to his hometown for the first one-on-one date.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone tries to balance her loyalty to Nate and her new duties, and Marcus offers to help Thea as she struggles on the court.

Independent Lens: The Picture Taker (PBS; check local listings) This documentary explores the life of photographer and FBI informant Ernest Withers, whose images illustrated the United States’ civil rights stories.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben must discover which person will trigger a bomb at a nuclear reactor in 1962, and each time he fails, the scene resets.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) Lea and Shaun help an injured dog, and Dr. Danica Powell performs a secret operation on a friend that could ruin her career.

Premieres

The Watchful Eye (Freeform at 9) A young woman works as a live-in nanny for a rich family in New York City, and she quickly learns that everyone in the building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives.

Princess Power (Netflix) Based on books by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, this children’s series focuses on four princesses who work to make the world a better place.

Returning

History’s Greatest Mysteries (History at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Austin Butler, Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Hubbard.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rachel Brosnahan, Murray Bartlett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Crudup, Justine Skye.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Emma Roberts, Paul Walter Hauser, Blake Rose.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Christopher Meloni, D’Arcy Carden, Keio Stroud.

