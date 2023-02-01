What to watch on Thursday: ‘Freeridge’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Snooki creates a Jersey Shore cheer squad; Mike trains for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships Angelina jeopardizes his shot at victory; the gang heads down south. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw’s investigation of a graduate student’s death lead them to a suspect with no clear motive; McCoy warns Price and Maroun to focus on the suspects instead of the institution when they discover a money-grabbing scheme within a church.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon discovers the university is building a database without him; Mary nurses Mandy and Meemaw back to health.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) After becoming suspicious of the paranormal events in the house, Sam and Jay’s assistant buys ghost-hunting equipment; Sasappis’s relationship is at risk.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The detectives search for an ambulance driver assaulting his charges; Fin takes Detective Bruno around the Manhattan SVU.

So Help Me Todd (CBS at 9:01) Margaret is called upon to assist with a personal legal matter related to the governor’s sister.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:30) Kat, Randi and Carter pitch in to give Max a road trip for his birthday; Randi and Carter bicker over where they should live.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) A woman wakes up from a coma that lasted almost half a decade and remembers details from the evening her sister died.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler and Teddy Silas scheme to turn the club into a vital venue for Murphy’s illegal dealings; Jet struggles to keep her real life and undercover persona separate; Bell pleads with Thurman to take her investigation seriously.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:02) In Southern Maine, foster parents search for a home that will allow them to take in more kids and grow their family, but they have different ideal price points and locations.

Premieres

Freeridge (Netflix) This “On My Block” spinoff follows four friends who work to reverse a curse after an old box seems to bring chaos into their lives.

Make My Day (Netflix) Mysterious creatures appear from underground to attack the inhabitants of a frigid planet in this anime.

Finale

Welcome to Flatch (Fox at 9:01) Kelly and Barb campaign to get Flatch to be the permanent home of the Butter Bust Museum; Shrub has big news to share with Lloyd; Mandy is charged with blessing the town’s animals

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) McKinley “Mac” Phipps, guest host D.L. Hughley

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Armani White.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Connie Britton, Daniel Ricciardo.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Reese Witherspoon, Wesley Kimmel, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Trevor Noah, Shania Twain, Jono Zalay.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jonathan Groff, Keio Stroud.

