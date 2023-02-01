What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Gunther’s Millions’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) Heather’s black eye continues to dominate the conversation; the husbands share their perspectives; the women open up about their feelings concerning Jen’s guilty plea. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox at 9) The celebrity recruits learn to use fear to inform and help rather than let it overpower them, and they face a pole-crossing challenge and a fire run.

Tough as Nails (CBS at 10) Crew members must compete in pairs to shrink-wrap a container, with the losing couple facing the latest overtime challenge.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 10:30) Junior has an STD scare; Annika tries to get her groove back; Aaron meets an activist who went corporate.

Premieres

The Ark (Syfy at 10) After encountering a catastrophic event while on the mission to ensure the survival of the human race, the crew must survive with a lack of supplies, loss of leadership and more than a year until they reach their target planet.

Advertisement

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Netflix) In the spoof spinoff of “Detective Conan,” a suspect moves to the crime-riddled town of Beika with murder in mind.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Netflix) In this “The Great British Baking Show” spinoff teams of the United Kingdom’s most talented pastry chefs compete to prove they are the best.

Specials

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong (ABC at 9) The Black Eyed Peas, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Fortune Feimster, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Julianne Hough, Kal Penn, The Muppets, Ne-Yo, Raven Symoné and Retta perform hits from “Schoolhouse Rock!”

Miniseries

Gunther’s Millions (Netflix) The lies, deception and cultlike following that encircle Gunther, the world’s richest dog. Is he looking for a dog walker?

Returning

My 600-Lb. Life (TLC at 8) Season 11.

Advertisement

Nova (PBS at 9) Season 50.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Derek Jeter, Rita Ora.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Harrison Ford, Vic Mensa.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nick Offerman, Kerry Condon, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dave Bautista, Jenny Slate, Stephen Sanchez with Em Beihold.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Natasha Lyonne, Adam Pally, Keio Stroud.

GiftOutline Gift Article