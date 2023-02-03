What to watch on Friday: ‘True Spirit’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) Quinten get's along with the guys in George's fantasy baseball league after joining but is on the outs with Mayan; after finding out Rosie's using him in her insurance ads, Chance turns into a diva.

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV at 8) Comedian Megan Stalter guest judges as the queens age up 50 years to perform in elderly lady groups and sing about life, love and aging with your BFFs.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team works to stop a gunman targeting the institutions and people he considers responsible for his brother’s death; Deacon’s wife makes a parenting decision that leaves their daughter with the consequences.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) Pat Patterson finds romance in Boston; Andre the Giant realizes his destiny in Paris; in Dwayne’s tales of their younger years, Peter Maivia teaches Sean Connery how to fight.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) A high-speed pursuit in Montana takes “Dateline” through a half-century search of history to unravel the mystery of one of the state’s most notorious crimes.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) The crew tries to contain a dangerous forest fire so it doesn’t harm a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) The death of a father of two may be a case of self-defense or murder.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny’s childhood friend and reformed criminal reaches out for help finding his missing fiancee; Anthony gives Erin a final stakeout before her district attorney run.

Miniseries

Killing County (Hulu) André Holland narrates the story of a family desperate to discover what really happened to their loved ones after a deadly hotel shooting in California.

Movies

Secrets in the Marriage (Lifetime at 8) After being framed for murder by her adulterous husband, a newlywed must clear her name while exposing her spouse before time runs out.

True Spirit (Netflix) Australian teenager Jessica Watson, faces her fears and dreams by attempting to become the youngest person ever to sail solo, nonstop around the world, in a movie based on a true story.

Returning

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kit Harington, Tyler James Williams, Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band.

