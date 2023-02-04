What to watch this weekend: The ‘Grammy Awards’ air on CBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Pedro Pascal hosts and Coldplay performs. Movies Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation (Lifetime at 8) Founder of a Christian-based diet program Gwen Shamblin gains notoriety (and money) through teaching the power of prayer for weight loss until her death in a plane crash in May 2021.

Sweeter Than Chocolate (Hallmark at 8) A television reporter investigates a local chocolatier who is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding love on Valentine’s Day.

Sunday

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza offers to help the heir to an unclaimed fortune, putting herself on the cusp of a life-changing sum of money.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley gets her dream home with help; Robyn shakes up her wedding plans; Gizelle reveals information about her health; Karen and Charrisse square off at Candiace’s music video reveal party; Mia confronts Karen.

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Mrs. Hall deals with past demons and Tristan discovers the difficulties of housekeeping.

Mayfair Witches (AMC at 9) Rowan and Sip must confront the mysteries of the First Street House to escape; Rowan deals with a shocking offer; Sip’s sister makes an awful discovery.

The Last of Us (HBO at 9) After Bill (Nick Offerman) broke everyone’s heart last week, Joel and Ellie continue their trek across the country (this time with a car battery.)

Yellowstone Wardens (Animal Planet at 9) The wardens locate bears, mountain lions and lost hunters during Montana’s antler-shed hunting season; Bryan Golie questions an angler.

Your Honor (Showtime at 9) Olivia gets Michael invited to Jimmy’s 50th birthday party where he sees the reemergence of Gina’s gangster father and Eugene repays Little Mo for his kindness.

Vienna Blood (PBS at 10) Max and Oskar investigate the death of one of Max’s former patients, an actress who was murdered at a film premiere.

Premieres

Murder in Big Horn (Showtime at 10) Examining the cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women within Montana’s Big Horn County, from the viewpoint of Native American families, Native journalists and local law enforcement officers.

Specials

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS at 8) Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah hosts a celebration of the past year’s music at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Movies

My Landlord Wants Me Dead (Lifetime at 8) A college dropout puts her life at risk when she starts to investigate a series of terrifying events at her aunt’s secluded ranch house.

American Pain (CNN at 9) Tracing the rise and fall of identical twin brothers Chris and Jeff George, who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the United States.

