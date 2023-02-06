What to watch on Monday: ‘The Watchful Eye’ continues on Freeform

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Spencer is surprised by certain news, and Billy prepares his team for the combine. Asher helps Jaymee as she recuperates, and Coop helps Preach prepare for his custody trial. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A Green Bay Packers salesman’s sample championship rings, vintage Barbie dolls and wardrobe, and a 1977 Keith Haring lithograph are appraised.

Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) Three siblings work through their resentment to spread their mom’s ashes. Ruby is shocked by how little she knows about Isla.

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Zach takes two women on one-on-one dates featuring prehistoric creatures and a romantic musical performance.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Marty’s plans for the future leave Calvin and Tina reeling, and Dave goes wild during Marty’s bachelor party.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 9) In the Allegheny Mountains, Jason and Mike search for a missing couple, while Keith develops a bond with a patient at a trauma therapy group.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone and Thea’s coach and teammates make them deal with their tension, and Damon support JR through a milestone.

NCIS (CBS at 9) An actress shadows the team members as they investigate a decapitation.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) After running into danger at a meth lab, the team learns that a former friend is targeting Kai. Lucy takes a case aboard her aircraft carrier.

The Watchful Eye (Freeform at 10) While helping Darcy and Bennet, Elena investigates Tory’s apartment and discovers something in the secret room.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) Shaun invites Aaron to stay with him while he has exterminators at his house, and Morgan Reznick struggles with a tough choice regarding her career and her personal life.

Premieres

C.B. Strike (HBO at 9) Private detective Cormoran Strike works with his partner to tackle cases that the police can’t solve.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ashton Kutcher, Alison Brie, Dermot Kennedy.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael Douglas, Guillermo del Toro, Mike Posner & Salem Ilese.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taylor Schilling, Eddie Izzard.

