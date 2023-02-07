What to watch on Tuesday: ‘State of the Union 2023’ airs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS at 8) Joe Manganiello and Tony Gonzalez learn the names of close, unknown relatives. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Night Court (NBC at 8) Abby turns to Gurgs and her unconventional real estate skills when she can’t get an apartment; Dan helps Olivia prep for the largest case of her career.

Port Protection Alaska (National Geographic at 8) Carl and Morgan try to move a 1,000-pound sawmill to their property.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion (MTV at 8) With the resort becoming a covid hot spot, the remaining moms hit some rapids before attending an engagement party for Jade.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Sgt. O’Brien makes a confession to Owen as he gets more immersed in the FBI’s investigation of the motorcycle gang; Grace and the 126 get a call from a man who claims his girlfriend slipped over the side of a cliff; Carlos looks for a friend.

American Auto (NBC at 8:30) Katherine and the team must woo a new celebrity when Payne loses their spokesperson, but they end up with second thoughts.

The Winchesters (CW at 9) Latika is inspired to find the Akrida queen as Carlos talks through a problem in his personal life; Mary and John find an unexpected guest inside the clubhouse.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Jason and Alonzo must escape after their cover is blown; agent Kane is tested against a skilled foe.

Premieres

History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan (History at 10:03) Actor Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond, uncovers the planning, executions and aftermath behind a selection of elaborate real-life heists.

Specials

State of the Union 2023 (Multiple networks at 9) President Biden will speak before a joint session of Congress.

Returning

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Season 13.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Christoph Waltz, Tig Notaro, Fitz and the Tantrums.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jay Ellis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Elon Gold.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Reese Witherspoon, Paula Pell, Michael Solomonov.

