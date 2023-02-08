What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Not Dead Yet’ premieres on ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene is unhappy with Dan's plumbing work in her new home; Jackie attempts to find a caregiver for Bev. Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) The teacher at Abbott dish about their relationships and plans for Valentine's Day; one of Janine's students has a crush on her; after reviewing a complaint, Ava observes Jacob's Black history class.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Mei-Li tries to handle a campaign ad that targets the Shen family; Ryann makes a discovery at the hospital that shows Delta Security’s influence over the city.

Nova: Star Chasers of Senegal (PBS at 9) Senegalese astronomer Maram Kaire investigates his nation’s long history of astronomy.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox at 9) The remaining recruits are tested with a chemical warfare challenge and reveal what inspired them to sign up for the show.

Premieres

Not Dead Yet (ABC at 8:30) Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) hits rock bottom and works to restart her life and career as an obituary writer, but she finds inspiration from unlikely and supernatural sources.

Specials

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades (CBS at 8) Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah countdown the best Super Bowl commercials; Kevin Frazier reports on new commercials yet to air; Akbar Gbajabiamila provides commentary.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Plus) Following the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” through behind-the-scenes footage and interviews as they tackle the difficult task of honoring Chadwick Boseman.

Miniseries

Dogs in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries (PBS at 8) Filmmakers travel the globe to reveal the secrets of adorable (and sometimes dangerous) dogs.

Movies

Bill Russell: Legend (Netflix) Exploring the life and accomplishments of NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell.

Returning

The Flash (CW at 8) Season 9.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Season 10.

South Park (Comedy Central at 10) Season 26.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10:01) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Queen Latifah, M. Night Shyamalan, Orlando Leyba.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Adam Pally, Gordon Ramsay, Margot Price, Sharon Van Etten.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Judd Hirsch, Justice Smith, Regina Spektor.

