What to watch on Thursday: ‘You’ returns to Netflix

(All times Eastern.) Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) After a day of partying at the lake, a shocking revelation leaves the roomies speechless. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Mary clashes with Mandy’s mother; Sheldon tries some male bonding. Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) When Trevor’s parents come to collect his newly discovered remains, Trevor finds out some disturbing news; Isaac and Nigel’s relationship faces a hurdle.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Altman and Flagg revisit a site of an old showdown; Tracy has a grand time with one of Altman’s agents.

Nikki Bella Says I Do (E! at 9) Nikki bids Artem and Matteo goodbye; Nikki and Brie start on a long wedding to-do checklist in Paris; Nikki struggles with being away from her son for so long.

So Help Me Todd (CBS at 9:01) After agreeing to help Susan’s fiance find a missing employee, Todd collides with a case Margaret agreed to co-counsel with Gus.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team investigates the death of an archaeologist who was found near the site of an ancient civilization; after a woman kills her attacker, Max finds another cryptic note.

Miniseries

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu) In 2010, a group of Sarah Lawrence College students fell under the influence of their friend’s father, Larry Ray, now some of the survivors are telling their stories.

Movies

A Date With Deception (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) After being freed from prison for a crime she didn’t commit, a woman sets out to clear her name but stumbles onto the trail of a nefarious plot.

Finale

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The remaining three chefs create their own menus for Hell’s Kitchen and eliminated contestants return to help the final two chefs battle for the head chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City.

Returning

Ex on the Beach Couples (MTV at 9) Season 6.

You (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Lea Michele, guest host Chelsea Handler.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew McConaughey, Evangeline Lilly, Lang Lang.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) O’Shea Jackson Jr., Meagan Good.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Fred Armisen, Penn Badgley.

