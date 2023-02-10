What to watch on Friday: ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ airs on Prime Video

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) Mayan is torn between loyalty and a new friendship when George starts a prank war with a neighborhood rival; Chance falls into forbidden love’s spell. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) The melodramatic acting challenge returns and the queens must act in surreal sitcoms; actor Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) guest judges.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team must try to stop a violent rampage that is connected to Hicks’ past.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) Back in Miami in 1999, Dwayne lands an acting role but is frustrated with repeatedly getting typecast as a wrestler, and then his career takes a surprising turn.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) A ride malfunctions at the annual Edgewater town fair causing chaos and injuries; Sharon learns life-changing news.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez race to capture a serial killer who is targeting young women; after Eddie intervenes in a murder case and Erin’s personal life, the two clash; Frank weighs how to discipline his grandson.

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 10:01) The queens discuss comedic timing; Harvey Guillén stops by to give the queens some advice.

Marvel Studios: Legends: Ant-Man (Disney Plus) Recounting the moments that transformed Scott Lang into a tiny, yet super, hero.

Movies

Spinning Out of Control (Lifetime at 8) After becoming obsessed with a fitness instructor, Natalie crafts a plan to isolate the young woman so she can have her all to herself.

At Midnight (Paramount Plus) Ambitious hotel manager Alejandro and movie star Sophie begin rendezvousing at midnight after the two meet at Alejandro’s hotel.

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video) An overworked TV producer (Alison Brie) returns to her hometown, reminisces with her ex and begins to question her priorities in life; directed by Dave Franco.

Your Place or Mine (Netflix) Awkward red carpet duo Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as friends who swap homes to discover what they really need in life.

Returning

Love Is Blind After the Altar (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Paul Rudd, Marc Maron, Kelela.

