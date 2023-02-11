What to watch this weekend: ‘Puppy Bowl XIX’ airs on Animal Planet

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin City Limits (PBS at 8) Country singer Maren Morris performs songs from her album "Humble Quest," as well as her other hits. Specials Byron Allen Presents: The Comedy and Music Superfest (NBC at 8) Comics Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, George and Mayan Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Byron Allen, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson and Howie Mandel make audiences laugh and John Legend and Toni Braxton perform.

The Perfect 10 (Fox at 8) Chronicling the 10 football icons who have both won the Heisman Trophy and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO at 10) Marc Maron explores aging, antisemitism, faith and cat ownership in his raw stand-up special.

Movies

A Paris Proposal (Hallmark at 8) Co-workers traveling to Paris to land an account are put in a tricky situation when the client mistakes them for a couple.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (Lifetime at 8) A dramatized version of the story of 15-year-old Kara Robinson, who was held captive for 18 hours in a serial killer’s apartment.

Returning

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Season 9.

Sunday

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) Choices must be made as war comes in September 1939; romance sparks for Tristan and Mrs. Hall; tuberculosis hits Helen’s farm.

Mayfair Witches (AMC at 9) Rowan asks her Mayfair family for help to rid herself of Lasher; Rowan must trust a sacred ritual; Sip is led back to Talamasca.

Your Honor (Showtime at 9) Michael decides to stop helping Olivia; Charlie makes a move; Big Mo must face the consequences of helping Eugene; Nancy follows a lead connected to the killing of Michael’s wife.

Vienna Blood (PBS at 10) Max and Oskar are led toward political intrigue as they search for a killer.

Specials

Puppy Bowl XIX (Animal Planet at 2) More than 120 rescue pups square off in Puppy Bowl XIX, with special guests cheering on teams Ruff and Fluff in the most important puppy sporting event of the year.

Super Bowl LVII (Fox at 6:30) The Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, with brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on opposing teams.

Miniseries

Murder in Big Horn (Showtime at 10) The disappearance of a 16-year-old causes the town to mobilize, but questions arise after her body is discovered and her cause of death is determined to be hypothermia.

Finale

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza, the Duke and Patrick Nash team up to find out who sent Eliza a bomb.

