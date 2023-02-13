What to watch on Monday: ‘Summer House’ returns to Bravo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Layla and her father clash over a Keating Records decision, and Olivia deals with success behind a pseudonym. Amina visits Preach, and Asher gets surprising news. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) An 1880 Celia Thaxter hand-painted vase, a 1964 Presidential Rolex and a Mary Elizabeth Price-painted screen are appraised.

Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Captain Sandy and Fraser butt heads. The crew is plagued by gossip, and Sandy takes the crew to the beach for some much-needed team bonding.

Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) Oliver wants to give his boyfriend the perfect proposal, but when Emilio says no, Oliver is stuck reliving the day. Roarke confronts her relationship fears.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) The Butlers and Johnsons rally around Marty in the aftermath of a major life change.

Advertisement

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola postpones taking the Medical College Admission Test, and Christina struggles with whether to take a job that could spell the end for Kofo and MaxDot.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox at 9) Jason and Nikki use a twin sister to help with a missing person case that turns into a potential murder investigation, and Kemi assists C with his dating life.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) An overwhelmed Simone has a heart-to-heart with her line sisters. Damon, confused by his midterm grades, finds a creative solution to his situation, and Cam is put in a tough spot.

NCIS (CBS at 9) A con man from Parker’s past emerges as the prime suspect in the murder of a Navy officer.

Independent Lens: Love in the Time of Fentanyl (PBS; check local listings) The Overdose Prevention Society provides hope to Vancouver, B.C., as deaths reach an all-time high.

Advertisement

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) The team brings in a former member when a current case echoes a previous one.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10:01) Shaun and Lea clash over parenting styles and worry about what will happen to their relationship postpartum. Dr. Lim works to save the damaged lungs that one of her longtime patients needs.

Returning

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Season 7.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Elizabeth Banks, Kelsey Grammer.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, Ron Klain.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Cate Blanchett, Dave Franco.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) David Harbour, Kathryn Newton, Zoë Brecher.

GiftOutline Gift Article